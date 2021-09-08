A tree that caught fire on power lines also burned through Delhi Telephone Co. fiber optic lines a little after 7 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 8, leaving about 300 households in Sidney Center and Franklin without telephone, internet or television for several hours.
The fire was on county Route 35 in the town of Sidney, according to DTC Operations Manager Kyle Wood.
Service was restored to all but about 40 customers by noon, Wood said. The utility expected to have service restored to the remaining customers by 5 p.m. as the utility worked to repair an auxiliary line that serviced those customers.
