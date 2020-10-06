The city of Oneonta and its contractor, Tree Service Pro, will remove two trees on Center Street between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 7.
According to a media release, one tree is in front of 63 Center Street. During that removal, Center Street will be closed between Ivy Court and Myrtle Avenue. The other tree is in front of 45 Center Street. During that removal, Center Stret will be closed between Elm Street and Ford Avenue. Drivers are asked to obey all temporary traffic control devices.
Questions or concerns related to the project should be directed to the Department of Public Service at dpsinfo@oneonta.ny.us or 607-432-2100.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.