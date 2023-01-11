Tri-County Seniors, a Sidney-based group dedicated to providing activities and socialization for area seniors, is moving.
President Carol Allen said, after relocations within the former Sidney Civic Center, the group needed more space.
“We got started around 2014 as a group of seniors that wanted to have a place to come together and socialize and play cards,” she said. “At that time, we partnered with the Boys and Girls Club and that lasted about a year, then fizzled out (because) they were going out of business. We regrouped in 2015, and that’s when I started to get active, and we changed the name to Tri-County Seniors because we had people coming from all three counties.”
Though formal membership is not required, Allen noted, emails go out to “over 300” seniors.
The Tri-County Senior Center will be rehomed on the second floor of the A.O. Fox Tri-Town Campus at 43 Pearl St. West in Sidney. The building, owned by the town of Sidney, was called The Hospital before closing in 2005. After an affiliation with Bassett Healthcare began in 2006, the site reopened in 2008 as Tri-Town Regional Hospital, absorbed by A.O. Fox Hospital in 2017. In a December 2017 Tri-Town News article, then-town supervisor Gene Pigford noted that the town “took ownership of the building after The Hospital declared bankruptcy.”
Sidney Town Supervisor Eric Wilson, a member the town’s Hospital Committee and the board of the Delaware County Office for the Aging, on which Allen also serves, said plans for the relocation began in late 2022.
“(The Office for the Aging board) is where I originally met her, and they had been at the Civic Center downtown and asked to relocate to the hospital area,” he said. “I believe they’re moving in this week or next. She just asked me about the availability in our November meeting and I took them up there and everybody else on the (five-person) board was OK with it. It’s just one room on the second floor and … that floor hasn’t been occupied since Amphenol was in there. They had (a college) set up a satellite office there at one time … but that didn’t last very long. It should work out and be a good use of the space.”
“When speaking with Eric at one of our Office for the Aging meetings, I said, ‘What does the town do for seniors?’,” Allen said. “We really need a place to meet and expand our activities and that’s when he offered the space at the hospital. We had a room in the Civic Center on the second floor and were able to do limited activities, but obviously, when that building was sold (in 2016 to developers Two Plus Four), we lost that room. We moved downstairs … and that’s where we’ve been for the last (several) years, but it’s overcrowded and there’s storage in there and we’re very limited for what we can do. A few of us went over there and toured the areas (in the hospital) that we had in mind, up on second floor where the nursing home area used to be, and the room itself is very bright … and it’s all been redone. It’s been sitting empty, but we’ll have that room to ourselves, and we’ll be able to use space throughout that floor if we want to have a larger meeting or a speaker come in, and we’ll have monthly coffee hours. I’m excited about having the space.”
Wilson said the town is “going to be actively looking for additional tenants, non-competing with (A.O. Fox),” but is providing the senior group its space rent-free.
“The hospital is actually available for office space rental, and it’s really nice rooms and nice space, easily accessible and all handicap (-friendly),” he said. “We’re letting them do it for now at no charge, with the understanding that, if we get a tenant that wants the whole floor, we’ll put them somewhere else in the building. (Sidney) United Way and Operation Merry Christmas all use (space within the hospital), and where (the senior group) is at now, most of their revenue is all donations and people donating time, so they’re operating on a tight budget and it’s space that we’re heating and it’s not being utilized, so it’s a good cause for the area.”
Allen said she “would like to get Wi-Fi and cable” in the space, for which the group will be fiscally responsible. Allen said she plans, too, to partner with other local agencies.
“We are actually considered a program of Sidney United Way, and we’ve had some financial help from them, with a survey and activities,” she said. “So, I’m hoping to work with them … and get some assistance with items that we still need. and Sidney Rotary may be holding their meetings in that (space), so we may be partnering with them.”
Tri-County Seniors, Allen said, will bring a selection of board games, DVDs, books and small furniture, but is seeking additional furniture for the expanded space.
“And I’m hoping to do some healthy-living programs,” she said. “I’d love to see a weekly exercise program; maybe some chair yoga, Tai Chi and those kinds of things, because there’s space that we could do that.”
Once established, Allen said, the center will likely be open three days a week. An open house is planned for February. For more information on Tri-County Seniors, contact Allen at callen4@stny.rr.com.
