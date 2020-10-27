Trick or treat: A list of local Halloween festivities

All events will be held Saturday, Oct. 31, unless otherwise specified.
Chenango County
AFTON
Village trick-or-treating: 5 to 7 p.m.
Afton Fairgrounds: drive-thru trick-or-treating from 4 to 6 p.m.
BAINBRIDGE
Village trick-or-treating: 5 to 7 p.m.
Bainbridge Lion’s Club: truck-or-treat 5 to 7 p.m. municipal parking lot behind Bob’s Diner
GREENE
Village trick-or-treating: 5 to 8 p.m. No dance, no trunk-or-treats.
The Haunted Woods: 101 Kofira Lane. Scary version from 7 to 9 p.m. Friday, Oct. 30. Kid-friendly matinee from 3 to 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 31. Free admission.
MCDONOUGH
Town trunk-or-treat: 3 p.m., set up at 2:30 p.m.
NORWICH
City trick-or-treating: 5:30 to 8 p.m.
OXFORD
Oxford Memorial Library: haunted walk from 5 to 8 p.m. in the lawn. No treats this year.
Bartle’s Pharmacy: Costume contest from 5 to 7 p.m. Prizes awarded for scariest, most creative and funniest costumes.
Kutik’s Everything Bees: trunk-or-treat from 5 to 7 p.m., Friday, Oct. 30 .
SOUTH NEW BERLIN
South New Berlin Fire Department: trunk-or-treat from 6 to 8 p.m. Set up at 5:30 p.m.
Delaware County
ANDES
Hamlet trick-or-treating: 5 to 8 p.m.
DELHI
Delhi Fire Department & Delaware County Sheriff’s Office: drive-thru trick-or-treat from 2 to 5 p.m.
Downtown business trick-or-treating: 11:30 a.m.
DOWNSVILLE
Hamlet trick-or-treating: no time specified.
HANCOCK
Village trick-or-treating: no time specified
Michelle’s Mission: Moon Float at 7:30 p.m. from 41 South Pennsylvania Avenue to Buckingham Access. All watercraft welcome: drift boats, rowboats, kayaks, canoes. Come early for vehicle shuttle from Buckingham Access. Headlamps, flashlights and personal flotation devices required. $15 suggested donation.
MARGARETVILLE
Catskill Mountain Christian Center: The Candy Stop, 4 to 6 p.m.
MERIDALE
Meridale Fire Department: drive-thru trick-or-treat from 6 to 7:30 p.m.
SIDNEY
Village trick-or-treating: 5 to 8 p.m.
Sidney Elks Lodge: trunk-or-treat from 5 to 6 p.m.
Sidney United Methodist Church: trunk-or-treat from 5 to 7 p.m.
TREADWELL
Treadwell Fire Department: trick-or-treating at 6:30 p.m.
WALTON
Village trick-or-treating: no time specified
Tannãre Full Moon Elixir: trick-or-treat at 5 p.m., featuring free photo shoots with props, full-sized candy and butter beer.
Otsego County
COOPERSTOWN
Cooperstown Assembly of God: Trunktoberfest from 2 to 4 p.m., featuring bubble shows, scavenger hunt, prizes, fall-themed photos, and free pumpkins for the first 115 kids.
Chamber of Commerce: parade canceled.
FLY CREEK
Fly Creek Fire Department: parade at 4 p.m.
Fly Creek Valley Corn Maze and Pumpkin Patch: dog costume contest from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., featuring photos and peanut butter beef dog treats. Admission is $6 per person.
LAURENS
Village trick-or-treating: canceled. 9 p.m. curfew.
MORRIS
Village trick-or-treating: 4 to 6 p.m.
Morris Rotary Club: Halloween party at the park behind the firehouse from 4 to 6 p.m., featuring treats, photo booth, fall activities and a family-friendly movie after dark, weather permitting.
ONEONTA
City business trick-or-treating: Main Street will be closed to traffic from 1 to 3:30 p.m. Look for signs in the windows of participating businesses.
Parade: canceled.
Huntington Memorial Library: Third Annual Pumpkin Glow. Fill Huntington Park with decorated pumpkins from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Email huntingtonmemoriallibrary@gmail.com or call 607-432-1980 for a free pumpkin.
Interskate 88: costume contest from noon to 3 p.m. and 4 to 7 p.m., featuring candy and prizes for best costumes.
UNADILLA
Trunk-or-treat and costume Parade: from Bishop Lot to the Community House at 4 p.m. Judging of costumes and awards on library porch. Social distancing and masks are required.
Schoharie County
COBLESKILL
Park Theatre: trick-or-treating 1 to 5 p.m.
MIDDLEBURGH
Gilboa Stables, Farm and Animal Sanctuary: Halloween party from noon to 4 p.m., featuring pony and donkey rides, free photos and goodie bags.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.