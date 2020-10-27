Trick or treat: A list of local Halloween festivities

Sarah Eames | The Daily Star A row of pumpkins, shown Tuesday, Oct. 27, decorates the front stoop of a Chestnut Street residence in Oneonta.

All events will be held Saturday, Oct. 31, unless otherwise specified.

Chenango County

AFTON

Village trick-or-treating: 5 to 7 p.m.

Afton Fairgrounds: drive-thru trick-or-treating from 4 to 6 p.m.

BAINBRIDGE

Village trick-or-treating: 5 to 7 p.m.

Bainbridge Lion’s Club: truck-or-treat 5 to 7 p.m. municipal parking lot behind Bob’s Diner

GREENE

Village trick-or-treating: 5 to 8 p.m. No dance, no trunk-or-treats.

The Haunted Woods: 101 Kofira Lane. Scary version from 7 to 9 p.m. Friday, Oct. 30. Kid-friendly matinee from 3 to 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 31. Free admission.

MCDONOUGH

Town trunk-or-treat: 3 p.m., set up at 2:30 p.m.

NORWICH

City trick-or-treating: 5:30 to 8 p.m.

OXFORD

Oxford Memorial Library: haunted walk from 5 to 8 p.m. in the lawn. No treats this year.

Bartle’s Pharmacy: Costume contest from 5 to 7 p.m. Prizes awarded for scariest, most creative and funniest costumes.

Kutik’s Everything Bees: trunk-or-treat from 5 to 7 p.m., Friday, Oct. 30 .

SOUTH NEW BERLIN

South New Berlin Fire Department: trunk-or-treat from 6 to 8 p.m. Set up at 5:30 p.m.

Delaware County

ANDES

Hamlet trick-or-treating: 5 to 8 p.m.

DELHI

Delhi Fire Department & Delaware County Sheriff’s Office: drive-thru trick-or-treat from 2 to 5 p.m.

Downtown business trick-or-treating: 11:30 a.m.

DOWNSVILLE

Hamlet trick-or-treating: no time specified.

HANCOCK

Village trick-or-treating: no time specified

Michelle’s Mission: Moon Float at 7:30 p.m. from 41 South Pennsylvania Avenue to Buckingham Access. All watercraft welcome: drift boats, rowboats, kayaks, canoes. Come early for vehicle shuttle from Buckingham Access. Headlamps, flashlights and personal flotation devices required. $15 suggested donation.

MARGARETVILLE

Catskill Mountain Christian Center: The Candy Stop, 4 to 6 p.m.

MERIDALE

Meridale Fire Department: drive-thru trick-or-treat from 6 to 7:30 p.m.

SIDNEY

Village trick-or-treating: 5 to 8 p.m.

Sidney Elks Lodge: trunk-or-treat from 5 to 6 p.m.

Sidney United Methodist Church: trunk-or-treat from 5 to 7 p.m.

TREADWELL

Treadwell Fire Department: trick-or-treating at 6:30 p.m.

WALTON

Village trick-or-treating: no time specified

Tannãre Full Moon Elixir: trick-or-treat at 5 p.m., featuring free photo shoots with props, full-sized candy and butter beer.

Otsego County

COOPERSTOWN

Cooperstown Assembly of God: Trunktoberfest from 2 to 4 p.m., featuring bubble shows, scavenger hunt, prizes, fall-themed photos, and free pumpkins for the first 115 kids.

Chamber of Commerce: parade canceled.

FLY CREEK

Fly Creek Fire Department: parade at 4 p.m.

Fly Creek Valley Corn Maze and Pumpkin Patch: dog costume contest from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., featuring photos and peanut butter beef dog treats. Admission is $6 per person.

LAURENS

Village trick-or-treating: canceled. 9 p.m. curfew.

MORRIS

Village trick-or-treating: 4 to 6 p.m.

Morris Rotary Club: Halloween party at the park behind the firehouse from 4 to 6 p.m., featuring treats, photo booth, fall activities and a family-friendly movie after dark, weather permitting.

ONEONTA

City business trick-or-treating: Main Street will be closed to traffic from 1 to 3:30 p.m. Look for signs in the windows of participating businesses.

Parade: canceled.

Huntington Memorial Library: Third Annual Pumpkin Glow. Fill Huntington Park with decorated pumpkins from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Email huntingtonmemoriallibrary@gmail.com or call 607-432-1980 for a free pumpkin.

Interskate 88: costume contest from noon to 3 p.m. and 4 to 7 p.m., featuring candy and prizes for best costumes.

UNADILLA

Trunk-or-treat and costume Parade: from Bishop Lot to the Community House at 4 p.m. Judging of costumes and awards on library porch. Social distancing and masks are required.

Schoharie County

COBLESKILL

Park Theatre: trick-or-treating 1 to 5 p.m.

MIDDLEBURGH

Gilboa Stables, Farm and Animal Sanctuary: Halloween party from noon to 4 p.m., featuring pony and donkey rides, free photos and goodie bags.

