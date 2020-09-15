State officials said Monday, Sept. 14, a retired state trooper from Schoharie County pleaded guilty in a case where he was accused of using an official credit card for personal purposes.
State Inspector General Letizia Tagliafierro and the State Police announced Jason Mattice, 45, of Warnerville, pleaded guilty in Albany City Court to disorderly conduct. He previously paid full restitution and has since retired from state service, according to a media release.
Officials said Mattice, a state trooper for 20 years, used his state-issued credit card — intended for work-related travel expenses only — to purchase $2,908.73 in goods including groceries and alcohol between July 2017 and December 2019. Mattice admitted making the transactions despite knowing that the purchases were unauthorized, the release said.
“State employees are entrusted to utilize state-issued credit cards only for approved purchases necessary to fulfill their public duties,” Tagliafierro said. “This individual instead chose to abuse that trust and made personal purchases with taxpayer funds and is now being held accountable for his actions.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.