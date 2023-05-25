The New York State Police will increase patrols to combat drunk, impaired and reckless driving throughout this Memorial Day weekend. The special enforcement period will start on Friday, May 26, and run through Tuesday, May 30. Memorial Day is one of the busiest travel holidays of the year and police "will be out in force to remove impaired and reckless drivers from our highways," according to a media release from the agency.
Acting Superintendent Steven A. Nigrelli said, “On Memorial Day, we take time to honor the brave men and women who died in service to our county, remembering the sacrifice they made for all of us. If your Memorial Day weekend celebrations include alcohol, remember to make safety your top priority and arrange for a safe ride home. Wear your seat belt, remain alert and above all, drive sober. Troopers will be highly visible this weekend and will have zero tolerance for impaired and reckless drivers.”
Drivers can expect to see sobriety checkpoints and increased patrols by State Police and local law enforcement agencies during the holiday weekend. Troopers will be using both marked vehicles and "Concealed Identity Traffic Enforcement" — or unmarked — vehicles as part of the crackdown. the release said.
According to the Institute for Traffic Safety Management and Research at the University at Albany, 237 people were killed and 4,394 were injured in drunk driving related crashes in 2022. Another 237 people were killed in drug-related crashes.
The initiative is partially funded by the Governor’s Traffic Safety Committee. The GTSC and the New York State STOP-DWI Foundation remind motorists that their “Have a Plan” mobile app (www.stopdwi.org/mobileapp) is available for Apple, Droid and Windows smartphones. The app enables New Yorkers to locate and call a taxi service and program a designated driver list. It also provides information on DWI laws and penalties, and a way to report a suspected impaired driver, the release said.
On Memorial Day weekend in 2022, troopers arrested 213 people for driving while impaired, issued 13,688 total tickets and investigated 808 crashes, which resulted in four fatalities, according to the release.
