New York State Troopers stationed in Cobleskill took a fugitive from Virginia into custody Thursday, June 3, following a traffic stop in the town of Schoharie.
Robert H. Hicks Jr., 31, was found operating an unregistered vehicle on state Route 7 near Central Bridge, state police announced Friday. During the traffic stop, it was discovered that Hicks is wanted in the Commonwealth of Virginia for felony offenses of obtaining money by false pretense, over $500; contractor operating without a license; and destruction of property over $1,000.
Hicks was charged with felony bail jumping and being an out-of-state fugitive from justice. He was arraigned in the Schoharie Town Court where he was sent to the Schoharie County jail with no bail.
