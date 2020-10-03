A man with a history of stalking was arrested late last month after he violated an order of protection stemming from an incident in 2017, State Police reported Thursday, Oct. 1.
On Sept. 28, State Police Investigators in Princetown arrested 50-year-old David J. Reinhart of Wright and charged him with second-degree stalking and aggravated family offense, both felonies, and misdemeanor criminal contempt in the second degree, troopers said in a media release.
Reinhart is accused of stalking a female victim in violation of a court issued order of protection and while having a history of similar instances. His arrest followed an investigation stemming from a call to troopers in 2017 and was made possible after forensic evidence collected linked Reinhart to the incidents.
He issued an appearance ticket and is scheduled to appear in Wright Town Court at 7 p.m. Oct. 26.
