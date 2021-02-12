New York State Police announced the arrest of two more individuals connected to the Unadilla House, which has been illicitly occupied for several months, according to the property owner.
Justin J. Cirigliano, 26, of Bainbridge, was charged with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.
Daniel J. Racquet, 44, of Unadilla, was charged with second-degree assault and second-degree menacing.
A trooper on patrol in the village last month was stopped at a red light at the intersection of Clifton Street and state Route 7, less than a hundred yards from the hotel, when he saw a man, later identified as Cirigliano, who was being chased by another man, later identified as Racquet, with a wooden baseball bat.
Cirigliano was transported by Sidney EMS to Tri-Town Hospital in Sidney for non-life-threatening injuries, according to troopers. He was found in possession of a syringe filled with what he identified as drugs and issued an appearance ticket to Unadilla Town Court.
Racquet allegedly ran into the hotel after seeing the trooper. He was located two days later at the scene of an unrelated incident, hiding in a closet, according to troopers. He was transported to the Sidney barracks and then Otsego County Central Arraignment and Processing.
In December, troopers arrested Brandon MacLaury, 34, of Guilford, and Candace Cullipher, 25, of Oxford, in a hotel apartment that was supposed to be vacant. Both were found in possession of suspected methamphetamine and MacLaury, previously convicted of a felony and ineligible to possess any weapons, was allegedly found in possession of a rifle.
MacLaury and Cullipher were each charged with third-degree burglary, a felony, and seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a misdemeanor. MacLaury was also charged with fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon.
