State Police said a 3-year-old girl was killed Wednesday night in a one-vehicle crash in the town of Plainfield.
According to a media release, troopers responded about 8:54 p.m. to a report of a serious accident on Frost Hill Road.
A preliminary investigation at the scene revealed that the vehicle, a 2004 Ford Expedition went off the roadway, struck an embankment and partially overturned, the release said.
The child was pronounced dead at the scene
Troopers said two adults and four children were transported to Saint Elizabeth Hospital in Utica for further medical care. They are at this time being identified as the driver of the vehicle — a 28-year-old woman, a 42-year-old man, a 3-month-old girl, a one-year-old girl, a three-year-old boy and a six-year-old boy. All of the occupants of the vehicle are from Rome in Oneida County.
The crash remains under investigation, according to the release.
State Police, Bridgewater ambulance, Otsego County ambulance, West Winfield ambulance and EMS, Edmeston ambulance, Unadilla Forks Fire Department and Emergency Squad, Edwards ambulance, West Edmeston Fire Department, West Winfield Fire Department and the Otsego County coroner all responded to the scene, the release said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.