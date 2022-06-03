State Police conducted an underaged drinking enforcement detail in Chenango, Otsego and Schoharie counties on Friday, May 28, and announced two businesses were not in compliance.
During the investigations, 21 businesses were checked utilizing a trooper in plain clothes, and one or several underage operatives who cannot lie about their age or give a false date of birth, a media release said. When asked for ID, they show their real ID. Two people were issued appearance tickets after selling alcohol to people younger than 21.
The Yogi Food Mart at 3578 state Route 20 in Esperance, and the Smithville General Store at state Highway 41 in Smithville Flats were found not in compliance under the New York Beverage Control Law Section 65, prohibited sale to person under the age of 21.
The following establishments were recognized for their compliance:
The Stewart’s Shops at 308 Main Street in Middleburgh, at 391 West Main Street in Cobleskill, at 2668 state Route 7 in Cobleskill, at 102 Johnson Avenue in Schoharie, and at North Canal Street in Oxford;
The Citgo gas stations at 340 Main Street in Middleburgh, and at 367 state Route 7 in Howes Cave;
Value Wine and Liquor at 107 Railroad Avenue in Middleburgh;
The Dollar General stores at 1273 state Route 10 in Jefferson, at 393 East Main Street in Richmondville, and at 4503 state Route 30 in Middleburgh;
S&H Express at 1363 state Route 10 in Jefferson;
Sloansville Wine and Liquor at 3585 state Route 20 in Esperance;
The Sunoco gas stations at 215 West Main Street in Richmondville, and at 957 East Main Street in Cobleskill;
The Mirabito gas stations at 1168 state Route 7 in Richmondville, at North Canal Street in Oxford, at Genesee Street in Greene and at South Broad Street in Morris;
The Speedway gas stations at 1723 state Route 7 in Cobleskill, and 2473 state Route 7 in Cobleskill;
The Mobil gas stations at 235 West Grand Street in Cobleskill, at 211 state Route 30A in Schoharie, and at 337 Main Street in Schoharie;
South Otselic Store at state Highway 26 in South Otselic;
Byrne Dairy at East Main Street in Norwich;
Denny’s Wine & Liquors at Mitchell Street in Norwich;
Ye Olde Shanty at South Canal Street in Oxford;
Greene Spirits Liquor Store at Matteson Street in Greene;
Sunoco/USA Mini Mart at state Highway 12 in Greene.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.