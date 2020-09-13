An off-duty Otsego County deputy's gun was accidentally discharged in a Camden restaurant leaving two people with minor injuries, state police said in a media release.
At little before 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 12, the Camden Police responded to the Grape and Grog Restaurant on Taberg Street in Camden for an accidental weapon discharge, the release said.
The preliminary investigation revealed that the unidentified deputy accidentally discharged one round from a handgun while seated at a table. The round exited through the bottom of his pocket, through his pants, and ricocheted off the floor. A 10-year-old girl was treated by EMS at the scene for a cut to her right thigh and elbow, the release said. A 38-year-old woman was also treated at the scene for a minor injury to her right foot. Both injuries were minor.
All evidence indicates an accidental discharge, the release said..
The Camden Police Department has requested State Police to investigate the incident. The investigation is continuing.
