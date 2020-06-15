A Schoharie County woman was arrested June 12 for driving while intoxicated with a child in the vehicle, a violation of Leandra’s Law.
Alexandra DeVito, 51, of Broome, was charged with aggravated driving while intoxicated, an E felony, and endangering the welfare of a child, an A misdemeanor, according to a media release.
During a traffic stop on state Route 145 in the town of Middleburgh shortly before 8 p.m. Friday, Cobleskill troopers detected an alcoholic odor and observed signs of impairment. DeVito failed standardized field sobriety tests and was taken into custody, according to the release. A 10-year-old child was in the vehicle at the time of the stop.
DeVito was transported to the Cobleskill station, where her blood alcohol content was determined to be 0.19%. She is due in Middleburgh Town Court at 5:30 p.m. June 24.
