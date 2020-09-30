One person was injured and another charged with driving while intoxicated after a two-vehicle crash Friday afternoon in the town of Oneonta, according to New York State Police.
Cristina J. Tilton, 54, of Mount Vision, was charged with driving while intoxicated, aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and third-degree assault.
Tilton was driving a sedan east on Oneida Street shortly before 4 p.m. and crossed the path of a westbound motorcycle as she was turning left onto Country Club Road, according to troopers.
The driver of the motorcycle, Donald O. Fredenburg, 78, of Oneonta, was ejected off of his motorcycle and airlifted by LifeNet to Wilson Medical Center in Johnson City for non-life-threatening injuries, according to troopers. He has since been released.
Tilton failed field sobriety tests after troopers “observed characteristics commonly associated with alcohol impairment” and “detected an odor of an alcoholic beverage,” according to a media release. She was transported to the Oneonta barracks for her processing, where troopers measured her blood-alcohol level at 0.10% and determined that her license was revoked.
Tilton was issued appearance tickets to Oneonta Town Court on Oct. 6 and turned over to a sober third party.
The Oneonta Fire Department and EMS assisted at the scene and provided medical care.
