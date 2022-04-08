State Police said Friday an explosive device that was found in Walton on Tuesday was not dangerous.
According to Troop C Public Information Officer Trooper Aga Dembinska, the State Police Bomb Disposal Unit determined the device that was found was "inert."
On Tuesday, a Delaware County Department of Public Works employee found a piece metal on the side of the road and brought it back to the garage to dispose of it, Walton Police Chief Joseph D'Addezio said. A coworker thought it might be more than a piece of scrap metal and called 911, he said. It turned out to be unexploded military ordnance.
Several businesses were evacuated in the village and traffic was diverted as a precaution.
