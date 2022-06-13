An Oneonta man was charged with several felonies after State Police say he fired a gun at someone on Saturday, June 11.
According to a media release, troopers and Otsego County sheriff's deputies were dispatched to a report of "shots fired" on Angel Road in the town of Laurens. Police said an investigation at the scene revealed that Tadd Sherwood, 35, pointed a gun at a victim during a dispute, then shot in the victim's direction. No one was injured. Sherwood is a convicted felon and not allowed to possess weapons, the release said.
Sherwood was arrested and charged with second-degree criminal possession of a weapon-loaded firearm, a class "C" felony; third-degree criminal possession of a weapon-previous conviction, a class "D" felony; first-degree menacing, a class "E" felony; and second-degree reckless endangerment, a misdemeanor.
He was transported to the Oneonta State Police barracks then remanded to Otsego County Jail.
