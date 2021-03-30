A trio of boys wandering in the median of Interstate 88 drew the attention of several passersby Tuesday evening, March 30.
Three local 12-year-olds were reported walking the median of Interstate 88 near the Otego exit at around 6:30 p.m., according to Aga Dembinska, Troop C public information officer. One had already left by the time troopers and Otsego County Sheriff’s deputies responded, shortly thereafter.
None of the boys face any charges, Dembinska said, but it remains unclear why they were there.
“It’s not smart to go play in traffic,” she said. “There’s no rhyme or reason to what they did, but it was very dangerous.”
The other boys were brought home, where their parents were left in charge of discipline, Dembinska said. Because of the boys’ age and volition, the parents don’t face any charges of neglect.
“It’s not like the parents weren’t paying attention,” Dembinska said. “If it was a 5-year-old, it would have been an issue that nobody was watching him.”
