State Police said Thursday that an Oct. 17 fire at Bassett Medical Center in Cooperstown was intentionally set.
According to a media release, troopers from the Richfield Springs station arrested Raymond P. Sidlauskas, 66, of Afton, on Oct. 17 and charged him with second-degree arson, a class B felony.
Troopers were dispatched by Otsego County 911 to a report of an arson at the hospital. According to the release, an investigation revealed that Sidlauskas intentionally lit a trash can on fire and caused tens thousands of dollars of damage to hospital room and medical equipment. Several rooms were evacuated due to the fire and more than a dozen patients, including nurses and a security guard, were treated for smoke inhalation. The fire was extinguished by employees at the hospital.
Sidlauskas was processed at at the State Police station in Richfield Springs and transported to the Otsego County Jail for centralized arraignment.
Bassett had announced the fire in an Oct. 17 media release, without naming the cause.
The release said the fire was contained in a garbage can in a private inpatient room and that no patients were injured.
At the time of the release, 15 patients had been moved to “alternate space within the hospital” while teams worked to clean the area, the release said. Hospital operations were not been widely affected and care procedures were ongoing as usual.
“We would like to thank our employees for their quick action to evacuate patients to keep them safe and maintain care needs. We are also extremely grateful to EMS, fire personnel, and law enforcement for their partnership and collaboration,” the release said.
