A Howes Cave teen was killed in a one-car crash on Saturday, Jan. 23, State Police announced Sunday.
At 8:40 p.m. Saturday, State Police responded to a one-car rollover on Duanesburg Road in the town of Duanesburg. Ellis Ganter, 16, of Howes Cave, a passenger in vehicle was killed in the collision.
Preliminary investigation has determined that 19-year-old Alyssa S. Bruno of Cobleskill, was traveling east on state Route 7 when she lost control of the vehicle on the snow-covered road. She then struck a utility pole off the southern shoulder of the roadway, State Police said in a media release.
Two 18-year-old passengers and a 17-year-old passenger were transported to Albany Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.
The investigation is continuing.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.