New York State Police on Thursday released the names of two passengers that died Wednesday in a one-vehicle crash in the town of Pittsfield.
Tehya E. Gonzalez, 21, of Bainbridge, and Cheyenn J. Aubry, 21, of Treadwell, died after the vehicle they were riding in went off the roadway near the 1100 block of County Route 13 shortly after midnight, according to a media release.
The driver, a 26-year-old male, was transported to Bassett Hospital for an evaluation and is facing criminal charges, according to troopers. His name will be released after he is formally charged.
The investigation is ongoing. To donate to the memorial funds, visit bit.ly/TehyaGonzalez and bit.ly/CheyennAubry
