State Police have announced nothing criminal occurred in what was feared to be a break-in and assault of a woman in Hartwick on Jan. 2.
The initial caller reported that an elderly victim, later identified as Flora Polulech, 86, had suffered physical injuries after an unknown person entered her home on Poplar Avenue, a media release said.
Investigators spent months conducting interviews and examining evidence, ultimately leading to the determination that the woman’s physical injuries were caused when she fell inside her home.
The investigation has determined that no criminal activity occurred in the home. Polulech died several weeks after her fall.
"The New York State Police offers our sympathy to the fall victim’s family, and are glad to report that no crime occurred and there is no threat to the community," the release said. "We also thank the Hartwick community for their patience while we fully investigated this incident to ensure accuracy and public safety."
