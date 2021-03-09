New York State Police are investigating the death of an 87-year-old Bainbridge man who died in a garage fire Friday, March 5.
Lloyd L. Darling, 87, of Bainbridge, did not survive a fire in the garage of a Bainbridge resident. The fire does not appear to be suspicious, according to troopers.
Sidney troopers and members of the Bureau of Criminal Investigation responded to the fire at around 3:32 p.m. Friday, according to a media release. Passersby reported the fire to Chenango County dispatch, and one person attempted to put out the flames with fire extinguishers.
The first trooper to arrive on scene used his fire extinguisher to put out the main fire inside the garage, while firefighters from Guilford, Bainbridge and Sidney put out the rest of the flames.
The incident remains under investigation by New York State Police and the Chenango County Fire Bureau.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.