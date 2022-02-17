State Police said they are are investigating a car crash that sent a Schenevus woman to the hospital.
According to a media release, State Police at Oneonta responded to a report of a vehicle that crashed into a tree on Feb. 16, at at a little before 5:30 p.m. Troopers, Schenevus Fire, Worcester Fire and Otsego County Emergency Services responded to state Route 7, across the road from the Schenevus Central School in the village of Schenevus.
The driver, Stephanie N. Robinson, 30, was airlifted by LifeNet to Albany Medical Center for serious injuries. She was the only person in the car.
