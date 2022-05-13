A Sherburne woman was arrested and charged with assault after allegedly stabbing a man at a local gas station Thursday, May 12.
According to a media release, a State Police investigator walked into Stewarts on State Route 12 in the village of Sherburne when he saw a man and a woman physically fighting. He attempted to separate the two when the woman stabbed the man. The investigator restrained the woman and store employees called 911.
Employees assisted the victim until Sherburne EMS arrived and rendered medical care. The victim, identified as Daniel R. Purdy, 56, of Sherburne, was transported to Upstate Medical Center in Syracuse. He suffered serious but non-life threatening injuries, police said.
The woman, identified as Jessica R. Collins, 25, was charged with first-degree assault, a class B felony. She was processed and transported to Chenango County Jail, the release said.
Police said the incident remains under investigation.
