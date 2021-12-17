A Kentucky man was arrested Dec. 13 on charges of burglary and possession of stolen property.
According to a media release from State Police, Cobleskill troopers responded to a residence in the town of Richmondville shortly before 4 a.m. Monday for a report of a burglary. Upon arriving, troopers found Malamine Signate, of Highland Heights, Kentucky, in a vehicle in the driveway of the home. An investigation at the scene determined that Signate, who was unknown to the homeowners, had entered through the front door, claimed he had run out of gas, and then left. The vehicle that he was driving was found to have been reported stolen in the city of Watervliet.
Signate was charged with second-degree burglary, a class C felony, and fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property, a class E felony. He was arraigned in Richmondville Town Court and sent to Schoharie County jail on $20,000 cash or $40,000 bond.
