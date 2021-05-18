New York State Police arrested a Queens man after he led troopers on a chase Monday, May 17.
David N. Arthur, 23, of Corona, was charged with unlawfully fleeing an officer in a motor vehicle and reckless driving, both misdemeanors.
A trooper from the Traffic Incident Management unit was monitoring a work zone on Interstate 88 in the Town of Worcester when he observed a vehicle speeding as it traveled east, according to a media release.
Arthur allegedly failed to comply with a traffic stop and exited at Exit 19, failed to yield at the Hollenbeck Road intersection, became airborne and struck a guide rail before reentering I-88 eastbound, according to the release. Arthur ultimately lost control of his vehicle while in the grass off I-88 and was arrested. No injuries were reported.
Arthur was processed at the Oneonta barracks and issued appearance tickets to the Worcester Town Court for May 25.
