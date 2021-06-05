A Richmondville man was charged with a felony and three misdemeanors Wednesday, June 2, after attacking emergency responders following a motor vehicle crash, state police reported Friday.
State police in Cobleskill arrested Liam M. O'Connor, 37, on felony assault charges and misdemeanor driving while intoxicated, obstruction of governmental administration and resisting arrest after the crash in the town of Seward at about 8:45 p.m. Wednesday, troopers reported in a media release.
The investigation determined that O’Connor had been traveling east on state Route 165 in a 2007 Nissan Pathfinder, when he failed to stop at the stop sign at the intersection of state Route 10 and crashed into a guiderail on the eastern shoulder. His vehicle then continued into a pasture where he struck a livestock fence. Speed is believed to have been a factor in the crash, the release said.
State police reported the following: While speaking with O’Connor, the responding trooper could smell the odor of an alcoholic beverage on his breath and observed signs of impairment. While being treated by EMS, O’Connor became combative and is accused of attacking members of the EMS and fire crew that had arrived to assist him. O’Connor violently resisted arrest and attempted to kick a Schoharie County Sheriff’s Deputy and firefighters when they assisted in putting O’Connor in a patrol car for transport to the Cobleskill barracks
Once at the station, O’Connor was administered the standardized field sobriety tests, which he failed. He provided a breath sample of .14% BAC.
O’Connor was arraigned in Seward Town Court and sent to Schoharie County jail. He is due back in court on a later date.
