A Richmondville man was arrested Thursday, Jan. 27, for providing alcohol to minors.
Drew A. Taylor, 25, was charged two counts of first-degree unlawful dealing with a child, a class A misdemeanor after State Police received information that he had provided alcohol to two minors, a media release said. Investigation determined that he arranged for the purchase of alcohol and then provided it to two people under the age of 21 while the three were together for a social gathering.
Taylor was arraigned in Richmondville Town Court and released on his own recognizance. He is due back in court at a later date.
