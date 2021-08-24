A Schoharie County man turned himself in to New York State Police over the weekend after a month-long investigation found he allegedly cashed more than $13,000 in fraudulent checks in Richmondville.
Dennis L. Daskalakis, 61, of Jefferson, was charged with third-degree grand larceny and second-degree possession of a forged instrument.
Daskalakis allegedly cashed three checks in July at the Bank of Richmondville on Main Street in the village, according to Troop G Public Information Officer Kerra Burns.
Daskalakis was arraigned with counsel present in Cobleskill Town Court and issued an appearance ticket for 4 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 31. He was ordered to report to the Schoharie County Department of Probation once a week and refrain from contact with the bank employees.
The case remains open, but there are no co-defendants and no other charges pending, according to Burns.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.