State police said a migrant worker drowned after a boat overturned in Schoharie County.
According to a media release from State Police Troop G, troopers from the Princetown station were called on April 1 to a report of a possible drowning in the area of Scotch Valley Road in Jefferson.
About 2:37 that afternoon, troopers responded to The Zone Boys Camp in Jefferson, where it was reported a small boat occupied by three people had overturned in the water. With the assistance of multiple local fire departments, two people were rescued and transported to Albany Medical Center by LifeNet in stable condition, the release said.
The third individual was identified as Juann E. Parco Saez, 36, of Ecuador. State police aviation and the underwater recovery team attempted to locate Parco Saez, but the search concluded due to darkness and water conditions. They resumed the search the next morning and found Parco Saez, deceased, about 11 a.m., the release said.
According to the release, Parco Saez had traveled to Jefferson from Ecuador to work at the camp. The investigation is ongoing, and the drowning is believed to be accidental, police said.
Agencies that assisted in the search, rescue and recovery included the Stamford Fire Department, Jefferson Volunteer Fire Department, Hobart Volunteer Fire Department and Emergency Squad, AMR Ambulance, Delhi Fire Department, LifeNet of New York, Schoharie County Technical Rescue Team and Delaware County Emergency Services.
