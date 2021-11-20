A man trying to avoid hitting a deer drove his Dodge Challenger into a pond in the town of Laurens on Thursday afternoon, state police reported. The unidentified man was not injured.
Around 3:30 p.m. troopers responded to a report of a vehicle into a pond in the town of Laurens.
An investigation revealed that a 56-year-old male of Hopewell Junction swerved in an attempt to avoid a deer, leaving the roadway and into a pond. The New York State Police Underwater Recovery Team responded to assist in removing the vehicle out of the pond, according to a media release.
State police issued a reminder that if a deer enters the roadway, drivers should brake firmly and calmly and stay in their lane. Swerving can cause drivers to lose control of the vehicle.
Drivers who hit a deer should pull off to the side of the road as soon as it’s safe to do so, turn on hazard lights and stay in the car, state police said in the release. Drivers should call local police if they need assistance.
