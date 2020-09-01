A 72-year-old Otego man was found to be driving while impaired by drugs after he drove several miles in the wrong direction on Interstate 88 Friday.
Steven D. Wiedeman, 72, of Otego, was charged with driving while ability-impaired by drugs after New York State Police observed him driving east in the westbound lane of Interstate 88 for approximately seven miles Friday afternoon, according to a media release.
Multiple motorists were forced off the roadway and had to take evasive action as Wiedeman drove towards them, according to the release. A state police senior investigator attempted to stop Wiedeman, who eventually pulled over into a U-turn near Exit 16.
Wiedeman was issued appearance tickets to Oneonta City Court on Sept. 28 and released to a sober third party.
