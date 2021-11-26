A Summit man is facing felony and misdemeanor charges after fleeing Monday, Nov. 22, from State Police in Cobleskill.
Troopers responded to the Bank of Richmondville in Cobleskill shortly before 2 p.m. Monday for a report of a male subject exposing his genitals outside of the bank, a media release said. The responding patrol attempted to place the male, who is identified as Jeffrey Lawrence, 47, in custody, but Lawrence resisted arrest and fled the scene in his vehicle.
The release said Lawrence led the police on a slow-speed chase from Cobleskill to the village of Jefferson. Lawrence stopped at the intersection of state Route 10 and Main Street. When responding units attempted to remove Lawrence from his vehicle, he put his car in reverse and purposely struck the front of the police car behind him, causing damage, the release said. Lawrence then pulled forward and continued to flee. Lawrence struck a second state police car, which disabled his vehicle. He exited his vehicle and resisted being taken into custody before he was successfully secured, the release said.
Lawrence is charged with two felony counts of attempted aggravated assault of a police officer, two felony counts of second-degree criminal mischief, as well as two counts of second-degree reckless endangerment, third-degree fleeing an officer in a motor vehicle, resisting arrest and public lewdness, all misdemeanors.
He was arraigned in Jefferson Town Court and released with conditions. He is due back in court on Dec. 6.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.