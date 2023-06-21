State Police said a Davenport man was arrested after falsely claiming his car was hit in a parking lot.
According to a media release, troopers from the Oneonta station were called June 17 to a report of a hit-and-run accident in the Lowe’s parking lot in Oneonta. Jose R. Martins, 70, reportedly told troopers that he was told that an unknown vehicle struck his car while parked, then left the scene.
Police, however, said an investigation revealed that Martins' car was never struck by another vehicle and already had existing damage. Martins was charged with third-degree falsely reporting an incident, a misdemeanor. He was issued an appearance ticket.
