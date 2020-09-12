A Bronx man was arrested earlier this month after troopers said he was discovered with more than 28 pounds of marijuana after a traffic stop in Sidney.
State Police at Sidney arrested Chrisanthon Santana, 48, on the the felony charge of first-degree criminal possession of marijuana on Wednesday, Sept. 2, troopers announced in a media release Wednesday, Sept. 9.
A trooper monitoring traffic on Interstate 88 in the town of Sidney observed a vehicle make several vehicle and traffic violations while traveling west, then exit toward State Route 8 and continue to make vehicle and traffic infractions, the release said. A traffic stop was made on state Route 8. An investigation at the scene resulted in the discovery of more than 28 pounds of marijuana.
Santana was arrested and transported to the State Police station in Sidney for processing. He was virtually arraigned and released. He is scheduled to reappear in Sidney Town Court on Sept. 24.
