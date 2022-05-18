State Police said a Binghamton man was arrested Friday, May 13, in Deposit for driving a vehicle with a false license plate.
According to a media release, a trooper stopped a vehicle on state Route 17E in the town of Deposit after observing a vehicle speeding. The trooper approached the vehicle and saw something strange about the license plate. The letters on the license plate were not raised, like they’re supposed to be. An investigation revealed that Marcos J. Parker, 21, had a false license plate made and was driving the vehicle.
Parker was charged with third-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument, a misdemeanor, the release said. His vehicle was towed. He is scheduled to appear in the Deposit Town Court on June 13.
