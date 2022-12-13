State Police said a Sidney man was arrested after he assaulted another person with cookware.
According to a media release, troopers arrested Peter T. Tarallo, 26, on Dec. 12 for second-degree assault, a class D felony.
Troopers were dispatched by Otsego County 911 at about 1:56 a.m. to a report of an assault at an apartment on state Route 8 in the town of Unadilla, the release said. The troopers discovered that a victim was struck with a sauce pan over the head several times, leading to an injury. The victim was checked out by Guilford EMS and transported to Chenango Memorial Hospital for further evaluation.
Shortly after 8:30 a.m., Tarallo was located with the assistance of village of Sidney Police, the release said. He processed at the state police headquarters in Unadilla and transported to the Otsego County Jail for centralized arraignment and processing.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.