State Police said a Schoharie County man was arrested and charged after seriously injuring an infant.
According to a media release, Troopers from the Cobleskill station received a report of an infant with injuries at Albany Medical Center on Nov. 5, and their investigation determined David R. Walker, 32, of Seward, was responsible for the injuries to the child. The child remains hospitalized in critical condition.
Walker was arrested on Nov. 8 and charged with first-degree assault, a class B felony; reckless assault of a child, a class D felony; and endangering the welfare of a child, a class A misdemeanor.
Walker was arraigned in the Cobleskill Town Court and sent to the Schoharie County Correctional Facility in lieu of $15,000 cash bail or $30,000 bond.
