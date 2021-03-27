An Otsego County man was sent to jail after he was arrested twice Tuesday, March 23.
Jason K. Manderville, 34, of Oneonta, was first charged with second-degree menacing and petit larceny, both misdemeanors, and then third-degree arson and first-degree criminal contempt, felonies, later in the day.
New York State Police responded to a report of a domestic dispute on Oneida Street at around 10:30 a.m., during which Manderville allegedly threatened a victim with a chainsaw. He was arrested in a wooded area behind his residence.
Manderville was processed at the Oneonta barracks, virtually arraigned and released on his own recognizance with an order to appear in Oneonta Town Court on April 6, according to a media release. The victim was issued an order of protection.
Shortly after 3 p.m., Manderville was again arrested and charged with the felonies when troopers arrived to investigate a house fire at the same Oneida Street residence. The house was fully engulfed upon their arrival. Oneonta Fire and EMS also responded to the scene.
An investigation determined that Manderville returned to the residence and intentionally started the fire, violating the order of protection issued that morning. He was located in a wooded area near state Highway 205 and taken into custody.
Manderville was arraigned for the felony charges and sent to the Otsego County Jail on $10,000 cash bail or $20,000 bond.
