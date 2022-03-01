State Police announced an Oneonta man was charged with assault and drug possession after a domestic dispute Thursday, Feb. 24.
According to a media release, troopers responded to a home in the town of Oneonta for a domestic abuse call. Police said Michael A. McBride Sr., 60, used a box cutter to cut a victim and damage the victim's property. The victim did not wish to be checked out by EMS.
McBride allegedly left the scene before the troopers' arrival and was found driving on state Route 7. McBride was also in possession of suspected illegal drugs, the release said. He was arrested and transported to the Oneonta barracks where he damaged State Police property, the release said.
McBride was charged with the felonies of fourth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, second-degree assault and tampering with physical evidence. He was also charged with the misdemeanors of seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, fourth-degree criminal mischief, second-degree menacing and third-degree criminal tampering.
He was arraigned and remanded to the Otsego County Jail, the release said.
