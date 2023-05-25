State Police said a Schoharie man was arrested after driving a stolen car to a place where he could not legally be.
According to a media release, troopers from the Cobleskill station arrested Roger S. Clark Jr., 31, on May 21, charging him with fourth-degree grand larceny, first-degree criminal contempt, driving while ability impaired by drugs, and other vehicle and traffic law offenses.
According to the release, troopers were called to a home in Cobleskill, for the report of an unwanted guest at the location. They found Clark inside the home in violation of an active stay-away order of protection. A stolen vehicle was found in the driveway. Troopers said they determined Clark stole the vehicle from a nearby business and drove it while impaired to the location. The owner of the vehicle, who was unaware of the theft, was notified, and the vehicle was returned.
Clark was transported to the Schoharie County Correctional Facility to await arraignment, the release said.
