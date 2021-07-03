On June 28, the New York State Police in Cobleskill arrested 51-year-old Joseph C. Chickerell of Springfield, on charges of second-degree criminal mischief and fourth-degree grand larceny.
Chickerell is accused of stealing a catalytic convertor off a vehicle parked on the property of Lancaster Development in Richmondville. To remove the part, Chickerell attached a strap from his vehicle to the undercarriage of a Ford F350 and drove forward. This removed the catalytic converter and caused more than $5,800 in damage to the F350, troopers said in a media release. Chickerell’s own vehicle was also damaged. The theft was reported after an employee found the damaged F350 and reviewed the security footage.
Troopers found Chickerell at his residence and took him into custody. He arraigned in Richmondville Town Court and sent to Schoharie County jail without bail. He is due back in court on a later date.
