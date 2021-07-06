New York State Police are investigating a Fourth of July crash involving a motorcycle that was reported stolen.
Anthony C. Masi, 29, of Otego, was riding the motorcycle on state Highway 28 shortly before noon when he struck a Chevy Traverse on James F. Lettis Highway.
Masi was transported to A.O. Fox Hospital by Oneonta EMS and then airlifted to Albany Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries, according to a media release. The operator of the Chevy was not injured.
An initial investigation found that the motorcycle Masi was driving was recently reported stolen, according to the release. The investigation is ongoing.
