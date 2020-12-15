An Erie County man was arrested by New York State Police in Deposit last month after allegedly leading police on a more than 30-mile chase and throwing more than a pound of marijuana out the window of his vehicle.
Jose A. Izaguirre, 23, of Clarence Center, was charged with second-degree criminal possession of marijuana, a felony.
Shortly after 7:30 a.m. Nov. 28, troopers attempted to initiate a traffic stop after allegedly observing Izaguirre making an illegal U-turn on Old State Route 17, according to a media release. Izaguirre allegedly failed to comply, entering state Route 17 and continuing westbound from Exit 89 in Fishs Eddy.
Troopers deployed a tire deflation device but the Izaguirre was able to avoid it, according to the release. He eventually stopped at Exit 79 in Windsor, more than 33 miles away, and was taken into custody.
While fleeing, Izaguirre allegedly threw a bag containing more than one pound of marijuana out the window of his vehicle, according to the release. The bag was located on state Route 17.
Izaguirre was virtually arraigned and released on his own recognizance. He is scheduled to appear Jan. 25 in Hancock Town Court.
Sarah Eames, staff writer, can be reached at seames@thedailystar.com or 607-441-7213. Follow her @DS_SarahE on Twitter.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.