New York State Police at Richfield Springs arrested Ronald R. Bronson, 62, on Sunday, May 10, after troopers say he "unjustly" killed a dog.
He was charged with overdriving, torturing and injuring animals; failure to provide proper sustenance. a misdemeanor under the Agriculture and Markets Law, troopers announced Thursday, May 14.
Troopers were advised of a dog that was shot by a landowner on South Road in Richfield Springs, the release said. Bronson told troopers that his cows were running from the dog in the pasture.
An investigation revealed that Bronson fired a shot, missing the dog and the dog ran out of the pasture. Bronson then located the dog and shot the dog, then shot it a second time, killing it, the release said. He then disposed of the dog.
The investigation revealed that Bronson unjustly killed the dog, troopers said in the release.
Bronson was arrested and issued appearance tickets to Plainfield Town Court on Sept. 2.
