An Oneonta man was arrested Monday, May 11, after allegedly threatening someone with a knife, State Police announced Thursday.
Eugene T. Buzie, 26 of Oneonta, was charged with menacing in the second degree, a misdemeanor.
Troopers responded to report of a domestic dispute at a residence on county Highway 48 in the town of Otego. An investigation revealed that Buzie threatened someone with a knife during an argument, troopers said in the release.
Buzie was found near Lantern Hill Trailer Park and arrested around 5 p.m. Monday, May 11.
He was arraigned virtually and released on his own recognizance. An order of protection was issued by the judge to the victim, troopers said.
Buzie is scheduled to appear in Otego Town Court on June 18.
