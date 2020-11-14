A Richmondville man was arrested Thursday, Nov. 12, by State Police on felony grand larceny and criminal possession of stolen property charges.
Dennis J. Swint, 52, was arrested by investigators and troopers in Cobleskill following an investigation that began in July when an elderly Summit resident reported fraud in which his credit card had been used for numerous unauthorized transactions, troopers said in a media release. Swint’s charges stem from illegal use of the stolen credit card on June 6 in the town of Cobleskill. The investigation is continuing, and additional charges are expected.
Swint was arraigned in the Cobleskill Town Court and sent to the Schoharie County jail. He is scheduled to return to court Tuesday, Nov. 17.
