A Richfield Springs man was arrested Aug. 13 for allegedly threatening a pair of teens with a knife.
Thomas A. Niznik, 45, of Richfield Springs, was charged with two counts each of second-degree menacing and endangering the welfare of a child.
A trooper received a complaint that two teens were threatened by a knife-wielding male after the chain broke on one of their bikes on James Street in Richfield Springs, according to a media release. The teens immediately went home and told an adult, who was able to identify the suspect as Niznik and called 911.
Niznik was located, arrested, processed and issued appearance tickets to Richfield Springs Village Court for Aug. 25.
