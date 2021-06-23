A Rochester resident was arrested in Oneonta earlier this month after he was allegedly found to be driving with a license that had been suspended 27 times.
Johnny L. Walker, 40, of Rochester, was charged with first-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.
New York State Police responded June 13 to a report of a vehicle that struck a guide rail, traffic sign, restaurant sign and a tree on state Highway 7 in Oneonta, near the Farmhouse Restaurant, according to a media release.
The driver and passengers were later located in Price Chopper after troopers matched them to a witness description.
Walker and a passenger declined medical attention, but a child was transported to AO Fox Hospital as a precaution, according to the release.
Walker was processed at the Oneonta barracks and issued appearance tickets to Oneonta Town Court on June 22.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.