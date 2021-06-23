A Rochester resident was arrested in Oneonta earlier this month after he was allegedly found to be driving with a license that had been suspended 27 times.

Johnny L. Walker, 40, of Rochester, was charged with first-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.

New York State Police responded June 13 to a report of a vehicle that struck a guide rail, traffic sign, restaurant sign and a tree on state Highway 7 in Oneonta, near the Farmhouse Restaurant, according to a media release.

The driver and passengers were later located in Price Chopper after troopers matched them to a witness description.

Walker and a passenger declined medical attention, but a child was transported to AO Fox Hospital as a precaution, according to the release.

Walker was processed at the Oneonta barracks and issued appearance tickets to Oneonta Town Court on June 22.

