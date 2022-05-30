State Police announce the arrest of two men in connection to a broken window at a synagogue in Fleischmanns.
According to a media release, an investigation determined that on Friday, May 20, at about 9:42 p.m., Joseph S. Hayes, 21, of Middletown and Cory T. Bartley, 26, of Fleischmanns, were walking down Main Street in the village of Fleischmanns when Hayes opened a gate, entered synagogue property, and threw a large rock at the building, breaking a window. Bartley also threw a rock at the building, which did not cause any damage.
The two were arrested Wednesday, May 25, the release said. Hayes was charged with one count of third-degree criminal mischief, a class E felony, and one count of third-degree criminal trespass, a class B misdemeanor. Bartley is charged with one count of fourth-degree criminal mischief, a class A misdemeanor. They were issued appearance tickets returnable to Middletown Town Court on June 23.
The investigation did not uncover any evidence that the building was targeted because it is a synagogue.
